US actress Kaley Cuoco confirms new romance following second divorce

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 7.49am
Kaley Cuoco (Ian West/PA)
American actress Kaley Cuoco has confirmed she is dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey following her second divorce.

The Big Bang Theory star shared a series of loved-up photos on Instagram, including Polaroid selfies of them posing together.

The 36-year-old captioned the images “Life lately” before adding the quote: “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

Cuoco has been married twice, first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then to equestrian star Karl Cook.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they had filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, the couple said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions… There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

And in April this year, Cuoco told Glamour US she “will never get married again” but would like to find a “long-lasting relationship or a partnership”.

Pelphrey, best known for playing Ben Davis in the Netflix original crime series Ozark, also shared Polaroid photos of them together on his own Instagram account, alongside a lengthy caption which he credited to “Noah’s wall”.

It said: “But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen – the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you.

“And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible.

“It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place.

“Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

Cuoco rose to fame as Penny in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory from its start in 2007 until its final season in 2019.

She recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant.

