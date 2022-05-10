Eurovision contestant says Ireland is being taken seriously this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision contestant says Ireland is being taken seriously this year

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 1.17pm
Brooke Scullion (Andres Putting/PA)
Brooke Scullion (Andres Putting/PA)

Eurovision contestant Brooke Scullion has said people are “threatened in a way” that Ireland “might actually qualify” for the grand final of the singing competition this year.

The 23-year-old singer placed third on The Voice UK in 2020 and will be competing in the Eurovision semi-final representing Ireland on Thursday with her pop break-up track That’s Rich.

Comparing the singing competition to The Voice, she said: “I was never really that nervous on The Voice because I had no expectations of myself whatsoever.

Brooke
Brooke Scullion’s first rehearsal at the Pala Olimpico arena (Nathan Reinds/PA)

“I was only starting out in the industry, I didn’t know if I was good enough to be in that position.

“So this time it’s a lot more pressure and I’m a lot more excited about it, only because I have expectations for myself and I know what I’m capable of.

“This is a test for me and my ability, so hopefully all going well I can qualify and I think I will levitate after that, I will just take flight.”

The singer-songwriter is flying the flag for Ireland this year and said the outpouring of love she has received for her entry has been “phenomenal”.

Scullion said: “The support has been crazy. People are like ‘Ireland didn’t come to play.’

“I think this year people are taking us quite seriously and are threatened in a way that we might actually qualify, there is a good buzz, people are excited this year.

“It’s a really good atmosphere.”

The singer, whose mentor was pop star Meghan Trainor on The Voice UK, said she was “proud” of the performance she has put together for the Eurovision semi-final in Turin, Italy.

She said: “It’s a really, really tight performance and I’m so pleased with it.

“A world-renowned choreographer has been helping me learn how to dance, she’s done a great job. You’ll definitely see really slick choreography.

Brooke
Ireland’s Brooke Scullion on the Turquoise Carpet 2022 (Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)

“The rehearsals have been quite full on, a different level of intensity than what I’m used to.

“It’s just a really fun song… I’m excited that people will see a fun side of Ireland and get behind us hopefully.

“People are definitely taking a massive liking to this song, I think it’s because of the tongue-in-cheek nature. If it comes on in a nightclub, you’re going to want to dance and scream it.”

Speaking about her costume for the performance, Scullion said: “I designed it, which is a really cool thing.

“It’s centred around superheroes so it’s a mix of The Powerpuff Girls and Wonder Woman because you have to be the hero of your own story.

“It’s about focusing and striving for independence and women power.”

The first semi-final of Eurovision takes place on Tuesday at the Pala Olimpico arena, with 17 countries set to compete – including Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, who are favourites to win with their song Stefania.

Scullion said: “I know that Ukraine is going to do well and I think it’s the real good boost that their country needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier