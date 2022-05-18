Top Gun: Maverick cast dazzle on red carpet in Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top Gun: Maverick cast dazzle on red carpet in Cannes

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 7.30pm
Miles Teller, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attend the Top Gun: Maverick premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)
Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller have dazzled on the red carpet in Cannes as they attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

It was the first time Cruise, 59, had attended the Cannes Film Festival in 30 years.

The world-renowned festival announced it will pay the Hollywood star an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements during Wednesday’s events.

Joining Cruise were his co-stars, Connelly, 51, who plays Penny Benjamin, and Teller, 35, who portrays Bradley Bradshaw.

The Top Gun sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski is in cinemas from May 27, 36 years after the original was released in 1986.

Cruise will reprise his role as US naval aviator Pete Mitchell, with Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris also in the cast.

The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise is being recognised for his work in Top Gun as well as roles in a host of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai and his action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at during the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is also expected to see star-studded premieres for films including new biopic Elvis, in which Austen Butler portrays the king of rock and roll.

Films starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba and Kristen Stewart are also due to be unveiled at the festival in the south of France.

Despite being subject to heavy Covid-19 protocols in 2021, this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.

