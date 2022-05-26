Jude Law to appear in Star Wars spin-off series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jude Law to appear in Star Wars spin-off series

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 11.00pm
Jude Law will be in the Star Wars spin-off (Ian West/PA)
Jude Law will appear in new Star Wars spin-off series Skeleton Crew, director Jon Watts has announced.

Attendees at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration were treated to glimpses of several upcoming series including The Mandalorian series three, Andor and Ahsoka.

Watts joined The Mandalorian co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on stage on the convention’s opening day with writer Christopher Ford.

Though the pair did not give away much about Skeleton Crew, they confirmed that Law would star in the series, which is set around a similar time to The Mandalorian.

It follows the story of a group of children from a small planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy and must attempt to get home, Watts said.

Pre-production has started and shooting begins soon, with the series scheduled for next year.

The short trailer for The Mandalorian series three, starring Pedro Pascal, showed the eponymous character and Grogu reunite and travel to Mandalore to be “forgiven for my transgressions”.

The series will premiere in February of next year, Favreau said, and he apologised to fans, saying “over the last few years it’s been rough” for Disney.

He also introduced a surprise installation, The Mandalorian Experience, which would be available to convention-goers over the weekend, featuring props and costumes from the show.

Fans were also shown a trailer for Andor, which tells the origin story of rebel fighter Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

It is set five years before the events of Rogue One, with 12 episodes already filmed and another 12 in production.

Appearing on stage, Luna excitedly told fans: “It feels amazing.

“When I was doing the film, I was living every day as if it was the last, I didn’t know it was possible.

“Everything feels different because it’s been a long time…but everything is possible.”

He added: “The beauty of this show is that there is no way they’ll kill me.”

Other Andor cast members will include Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and Stellan Skarsgard.

As well as Star Wars spin-offs, audience members were shown a trailer for a new Willow mini-series, which sees Warwick Davies reprise his role as the aspiring sorcerer from the 1988 film of the same name.

