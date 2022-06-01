Zendaya calls Tom Holland ‘the one who makes me the happiest’ in birthday post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zendaya calls Tom Holland ‘the one who makes me the happiest’ in birthday post

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 5.04pm
Zendaya and Tom Holland (Yui Mok/PA)
Zendaya and Tom Holland (Yui Mok/PA)

Zendaya has described her Spider-Man co-star and rumoured love interest Tom Holland as “the one who makes me the happiest” in a sweet post to mark his 26th birthday.

The Emmy award-winning actress, 25, shared a black and white photo on Instagram where Holland can be seen hugging her from behind as she looks off into the distance with a beaming smile.

She captioned the post: “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest.”

In the last three Spider-Man films, Holland has starred as hero Peter Parker while Zendaya has played his love interest MJ.

The pair, who are rumoured to be dating in real life, have dazzled on the red carpet together on many occasions.

Holland previously discussed a birthday tribute he posted to Zendaya on Instagram on September 1, which has garnered more than 20 million likes to date.

Speaking while promoting the latest film in the franchise Spider-Man: No Way Home, he told the PA news agency of the social media post that the reaction can be “crazy” but something they “try not to think about all that much”.

He added that they are “lucky” to have fans that are “so supportive and so invested” in their lives.

Fellow Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tuwaine Barrett also shared an image in honour of Holland turning 26 alongside Spider-Man stunt co-ordinator George Cottle on their Instagram stories.

They were joined by Catch-22 actor Harrison Osterfield and musical theatre actor David Seadon-Young who also shared pictures of the actor to Instagram in celebration of his birthday.

Guinness World Records shared a clip of Holland performing in the film and wrote: “Happy birthday to Tom Holland – the youngest leading actor in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.”

