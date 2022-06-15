Star Wars defends LGBT comic over accusations of making franchise political

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Star Wars defends LGBT comic over accusations of making franchise political

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 11.56pm
Star Wars defends LGBT comic over accusations of making franchise political (Mike Bedigan/PA)
Star Wars has defended a special comic book cover to celebrate US LGBT Pride Month after it was accused of making the franchise “political”.

The cover for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24, created by artist Jan Bazaldua, features two female characters, T’onga and Losha, who are partners.

Responding to a Twitter user online, who accused the franchise of “making Star Wars political”, the official account defended the existence of queer characters.

“1. Queer characters existing isn’t political,” it wrote.

“2. Star WARS is literally in our name.”

LGBT Pride Month in the US runs from June 1 to June 30.

The two companies behind the current Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm and Marvel, have teamed up to celebrate “a time dedicated to uplifting, honouring, and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community’s impact in the world.”

As part of its 2022 celebrations, Star Wars is showcasing a number of variant covers for its comic books, each created by LGBTQIA+ artists and showcases LGBTQIA+ characters of the Star Wars galaxy.

All covers also feature a rainbow burst and a classic Star Wars logo with a rainbow trail.

