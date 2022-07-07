Upside Down Pictures announced as new company from Stranger Things creators

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The brothers behind the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have formed a new production company with several new supernatural projects already in the pipeline.

Matt and Ross Duffer, who also executive produced the series, have formed the company to develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with the streaming giant.

It is called Upside Down Pictures in reference to the infamous and sinister Upside Down realm in Stranger Things.

Sharing a sneak peek at upcoming projects, Netflix revealed that several live-action adaptations were in the works as well as a stage play set in the world of their popular show.

Other projects include a live-action television adaptation of Japanese manga and anime series Death Note, and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman.

The company will also produce an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews as well as a live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by the Duffer Brothers.

The stage play will be produced by multi award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (known for The Crown, Billy Elliot and The Reader) and Netflix.

Daldry will also direct.