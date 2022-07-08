Jennifer Aniston pays tribute after ‘tragic’ death of The Morning Show colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jennifer Aniston pays tribute after ‘tragic’ death of The Morning Show colleague

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 10.01am
Jennifer Aniston (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to The Morning Show camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen following his “sudden and tragic” death.

The 53-year-old Friends star urged her Instagram followers to donate to a fund raising money for Mortensen’s wife, Keely, and two-year-old son, Lars.

According to the Go Fund Me page, Mortensen died on Monday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

The appeal has so far raised more than 128,000 US dollars (£106,825), exceeding its original target of 20,000 US dollars (£16,691).

Aniston shared two photos of Mortensen with his family and wrote: “This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set.

“As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.

“In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars, during this difficult time. We are going to miss you, Gunnar.”

Apple TV+ series The Morning Show follows the inner workings of the cut-throat world of American breakfast TV show production.

Aniston stars and executive produces the programme alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The fundraiser was set up by the International Cinematographers Guild’s Local 600 group, where Mortensen was on the National Executive Board.

