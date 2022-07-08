Pierce Brosnan will cherish memories of ‘inspiration’ James Caan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pierce Brosnan will cherish memories of ‘inspiration’ James Caan

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 3.29pm
James Caan (Toby Melville/PA)
James Caan (Toby Melville/PA)

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an “inspiration” after watching him act in upcoming film Fast Charlie despite “great physical pain and discomfort”.

Oscar-nominated actor Caan, known for his roles in The Godfather, Thief and Misery, died on Wednesday aged 82.

Brosnan, 69, shared a photograph of “the great man himself” Caan sitting in a wheelchair on the set of thriller Fast Charlie, set to be released in March 2023.

He captioned it: “We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orleans… you were an inspiration to me as young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort.

“You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to very end. My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing. I shall cherish the memory of you always.”

Caan played Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 gangster epic alongside acting royalty Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton.

Coppola said in a statement provided to the PA news agency that “his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten”.

4th Annual Benefit Gala for Adopt-a-Minefield
The Oscar-nominated actor, known for his roles in The Godfather, Thief, Misery and many others, died on Wednesday (PA)

Meanwhile, Pacino, who starred as Michael Corleone in the classic films, said that Caan was his “fictional brother and lifelong friend” with De Niro adding he was “very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing”.

Talia Shire, who played Connie Corleone in the crime saga films, described Caan, in a statement given to PA, as “a good man, a kind man, a family man, and a wildly gifted man”.

Similarly, star of The Godfather III film Joe Mantegna said that becoming friends with Caan was “one of the great gifts in being part of The Godfather family”.

Top film-makers including Michael Mann and Rob Reiner also paid tribute to Caan.

Mann, who directed 1981 neo-noir heist thriller Thief, said Caan was “not just a great actor with a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being” which produced many “outrageous and hilarious anecdotes”.

Reiner, who directed 1990 psychological thriller Misery, said he “loved” working with Caan.

The veteran actor’s other notable credits include starring in 2003 family comedy Elf, playing Will Ferrell’s on-screen biological father Walter Hobbs, as well as playing cancer-stricken Chicago Bears footballer Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, which saw him earn an Emmy nomination.