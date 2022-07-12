Lily James: portrayal of Pamela Anderson born out of rage at star’s mistreatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Lily James: portrayal of Pamela Anderson born out of rage at star’s mistreatment

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 12.42am
Lily James: portrayal of Pamela Anderson born out of rage at star’s mistreatment (Disney/PA)
Lily James: portrayal of Pamela Anderson born out of rage at star’s mistreatment (Disney/PA)

Lily James says her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in a new television series about the Baywatch star’s infamous sex tape was “born out of rage” at how society treated her.

The role in Pam And Tommy landed the British actress her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday in the category for leading actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Speaking to US outlet Deadline following the nod, the 33-year-old said the production team were on Anderson’s side “every second” while creating the Disney series.

Pam And Tommy
The role in Pam And Tommy landed the British actress (left) her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday (Disney/PA)

James revealed he has not heard from Anderson, adding: “And that’s fair enough and I have to respect that boundary.

“All we wanted to do was shine a light on this story and reveal it,” she said.

“It’s the ugly truth really of how awful what happened to them was, and every second of it, we were on Pamela’s side.

“I hope that’s been received but beyond that I could never know how she’s feeling, but those were our intentions.”

The actress noted that she hopes the show was part of the movement of holding people accountable following #MeToo revelations.

Lily James attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA
Lily James said she wanted to ‘shine a light’ on Pamela Anderson’s story (Doug Peters/PA)

She continued: “I think everyone is more open and prepared to hear these stories and look at it and their own culpability, which is the biggest thing for me, we’re looking at things we’ve been taught as young girls, things we’ve been shown.

“We’ve put up with behavior for so long and it’s been very, very toxic… so to be part of a show that explored that and kept that momentum going hopefully is just so important to me.”

She added: “This was a continued exploration of that, of what I’ve experienced in my work and in the media, and so I think a lot of this was born out of rage and an attempt to examine this.

Pam Anderson played by Lily James in the new Disney series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape
Pamela Anderson played by Lily James in the series (Disney/Erin Simkin/Hulu/PA)

“We’re not looking for answers, we weren’t doing a documentary, but we were just trying to get a different perspective on what happened at a very crucial moment in popular culture.”

The show received ten total nominations, including a nod for Sebastian Stan and his portrayal as Anderson’s rock star lover Tommy Lee, as well as for make-up and hair styling.

James said she is “so proud” of all the team following the host of nominations as she said they were “really in it together” during the project.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier