Date for 28th annual Critics Choice Awards announced

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 4.43am
Date for 28th annual Critics Choice Awards announced (Ian West/PA)
The dates for the 28th Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 15 2023, the organisation has announced.

The annual awards ceremony will return to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 2022 ceremony clashed with the EE British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) after being postponed from its original date due to Covid concerns.

On Tuesday the CCA also announced dates of four other upcoming ceremonies, which are slated for later in 2022.

They include the seventh annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which will take place on November 13 in New York – nominations for which will be announced on October 17.

The fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be held on December 5, also at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television and the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television will also be held in LA on October 7 and November 4 respectively.

“It truly is an embarrassment of riches,” said CCA chief executive Joey Berlin.

“We’re thrilled the Critics Choice Awards is returning to its original January date on The CW and has become more popular than ever before.”

