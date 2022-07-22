Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 6.57am Updated: July 22 2022, 8.23am
Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Chris Pine leads a team of fantasy thieves in the new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves officially released on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The two-minute trailer, released in the famous Hall H at the world renowned pop culture convention on Thursday shows an A-list cast for the upcoming feature film.

Pine was joined onstage by fellow cast members at the D&D panel, including Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

The tongue-in-cheek trailer introduces Pine and his gang of misfit thieves against a backdrop of CGI action scenes, set against Led Zeppelin’s track Whole Lotta Love.

“Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” Pine is heard to say.

“We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known.”

The cinematic adaptation of the world-famous role-playing game is due for release in March 2023.

2022 Comic Con – “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Panel
Pine was joined onstage by fellow cast members at the D&D panel, including Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant (pictured) (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Pine plays a bard in the film and admitted he “wasn’t a big D&D-er” but said the experience of making the film had been “amazing” due to the reaction it had provoked in his family.

Fantasy fans will be satisfied further over the coming days at Comic-Con, with the highly anticipated release of trailers for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and HBO’s The House Of The Dragon, scheduled to feature on the programme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]