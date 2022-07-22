Vampire Academy stars pay respects to Twilight but say new series will be unique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Vampire Academy stars pay respects to Twilight but say new series will be unique

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 8.01am
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Stars of upcoming fantasy drama Vampire Academy paid their respects to genre titan Twilight but said their new series would be unique and “challenging” for viewers.

Kieron Moore and Sisi Stringer both admitted they were big fans of the famous saga but said their new world of blood-suckers was “unapologetically itself”.

The series, which premieres on US streaming service Peacock on September 15, follows the story of supernatural friends Rose and Lissa.

Rose is Lissa’s guardian, a vampire-human hybrid known as a Dhampir, charged with protecting her friend, who is a Royal Moroi vampire.

Vampire Academy is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead.

Stringer, who plays Rose in the Peacock series, said she had first come across the books in “the Twilight era” and had fallen in love with the story.

“You have to pay respects where it’s due, Twilight is the OG (original gangster), I love Twilight,” she said.

“But Richelle creates a world in the books that we haven’t really seen for vampires before.

Sisi Stringer
Sisi Stringer (Alamy/PA)

“There are different kinds of vampires and there’s this ancient society and it has rules and hierarchies and systems and laws of its own.

“We exist outside of the human world in our own closed dominion, we’re not interacting with the human world really at all.

“You’re put into this world that is just the vampires and just their laws and all of the things they do, so I think it’s very different in that aspect.”

Moore said that the series undoubtedly drew influence from past vampire shows, such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Vampire Diaries, but the cast had had “freedom” to make it their own and that “all the elements were there”.

“They were all their own show, they were all so different from the next. They really had their own thing and they ran with it,” he said.

“That’s what our world does so perfectly, this is our world, come and see it unapologetically.

“The books are so well scaffolded that it almost gives us absolute freedom to bring all those best bits of shows that people have loved in the past with vampires.

“We’ve got the sexiness, we’ve got the action, all the elements are there.”

He continued: “People are going to see a lot of society in our show, there’s a fantastical element but people are going to watch it and think ‘oh this is quite challenging this has made me ask questions’.

“That mirror to society aspect is going to keep people invested. It’s a vampire story but vampires are just a metaphor.”

