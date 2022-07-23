Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 10.21pm
Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Dwayne Johnson took aim at his friend and fellow actor Kevin Hart as he answered fan questions at Comic-Con.

The actor appeared on stage surrounded by billowing smoke and crackling electricity to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam.

Johnson later took questions from fans, including a young fan who gave his name as Mason.

2022 Comic Con – Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel
The actor appeared on stage surrounded by billowing smoke and crackling electricity to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Mr Rock, when you got the job as Black Adam did Kevin Hart ever get jealous?” Mason asked.

“Mason, that was a great question,” Johnson replied

“The truth is yes, Kevin Hart gets jealous of everything.

“And you know, I’m pretty good with height and you’re already taller than Kevin Hart,” he added, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Special Screening of “DC League of Super Pets”
Johnson jokingly mocked his friend Kevin Hart’s height at Comic-Con on Saturday (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Johnson and Hart are known for their light-hearted relationship on and off camera, having starred in multiple films together including Central Intelligence, Jumanji, and recent animated feature DC League Of Super-Pets.

The actor was also asked who would win in a fight between DC anti-hero Black Adam and Superman.

“Depends on who’s playing Superman,” Johnson replied.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier