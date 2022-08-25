Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 2.55am Updated: August 25 2022, 9.55am
Luciano Pavarotti's daughter 'still dizzy' thinking of his accomplishments (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter ‘still dizzy’ thinking of his accomplishments (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Luciano Pavarotti’s daughter says she “still feels dizzy” remembering her late father’s accomplishments, as he was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The world-famous opera singer’s daughter, Cristina Pavarotti, delivered a heartfelt speech in Italian at the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Pavarotti is regarded as one of the most prolific opera singers of all time, having given 378 performances at the world’s most prestigious theatres.

Giving her remarks first in her native language, then with the assistance of an interpreter, Ms Pavarotti said: “Our gratitude goes out to all of those that strongly wanted, supported, and contributed to organising celebrations honouring my father.

“If I think back to all he has achieved, if I think back at the trails he has blazed at all his successes and acknowledgments, I still feel dizzy.

Luciano Pavarotti Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The world-famous opera singer’s daughter, Cristina Pavarotti (pictured), delivered a heartfelt speech in Italian at the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“It is a tremendous honour to represent my father on this momentous occasion.”

She continued: “I wish I could express just how much I would love for him to be here today but alas not even the stars hold so much power.”

Ms Pavarotti went on to share fond memories of her father, including how after every performance, still in costume and no matter how tired or hungry, he would stay back to sign autographs to make sure no fan would leave “empty handed”.

She also spoke of how her father used to make auditioning singers feel comfortable and less nervous with a glass of water.

Luciano Pavarotti Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ms Pavarotti went on to share fond memories of her father (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I trust by now you know I have always been a fan of my father myself, and unapologetically so,” she said.

LA Opera music director James Conlon and movie producer Cinzia Salvioli also spoke at the ceremony.

From 1961 until 2004, Pavarotti wowed audiences in venues from the Wiener Staatsoper and the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, to the Teatro alla Scala and Metropolitan Opera House.

From 1984 the continuous growth of his audience led him to increasingly larger spaces for his performances, including US venues usually intended for pop stars, such as Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park.

Luciano Pavarotti Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Awarded in the category of live performance, Pavarotti’s star is the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In 1990 Pavarotti performed in the Three Tenors Concert at the Baths of Caracalla, a show that was broadcast worldwide and seen by 800 million viewers.

The live recording of the evening went on to become the best selling classical music album of all time.

During his 43-year career the singer earned five Grammy Awards, the Grammy legend award, two Emmy Awards and the Kennedy Centre Honours award, among numerous other accolades.

Awarded in the category of live performance, Pavarotti’s star is the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard.

