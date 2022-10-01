Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour By Press Association October 1 2022, 2.58am Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi are among the UK talent announced as part of star-studded lineups for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. The annual festive tour will take place from late November through December and hit 11 US cities including New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles. The trio will be joined on the bill by US music heavyweights including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, and the Backstreet Boys. It wouldn't even take "One Kiss" to get me to see my bestie @DuaLipa at Jingle Ball!!! ❤️🎄 #iHeartJingleBall #Z100JingleBallMore ticket info: https://t.co/RNPOKymCIW pic.twitter.com/rOyc9ExNx5— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 30, 2022 Other performers rotating through the bill at the concerts this year include The Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Anitta, Khalid, and Tate McRae. “Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. It's the most wonderful time of the year… Jingle Ball is BACK!!! 🎄❤️ #iHeartJingleBall #Z100JingleBallMore ticket info: https://t.co/RNPOKyEdAu pic.twitter.com/IQEzz8HvF3— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 30, 2022 “This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. “We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show Trevor McDonald teams up with Alexa to narrate inspiring black British stories Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 3 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 4 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying… 5 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 6 Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from… 7 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe 10 Fake Amazon driver who conned 90-year-old Crieff woman is ‘victim of Brexit’ More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This… Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh TELLYBOX: Karen Pirie is great, Inside Man a bit baffling Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from… Editor's Picks Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum ‘Unbelievable’ £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill Listen: Stooshie podcast – Future of Scottish ‘slavery’ fund, and Liz Truss’s nightmare start Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee