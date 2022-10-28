Rihanna has been anything but idle since last music release in 2016

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Rihanna has been anything but idle since last music release in 2016

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 5.03am
Rihanna has been anything but idle since last music release in 2016 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Rihanna has been anything but idle since last music release in 2016 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rihanna’s new single Lift Me Up is her first new music release since her 2016 studio album Anti.

But the singer has been far from idle in the past six years, branching out into fashion, becoming Barbados’ first billionaire, and even starting a family.

In June 2022 Forbes estimated her wealth at 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion), largely thanks to her cosmetics business, Fenty Beauty.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
In June 2022 Forbes estimated her wealth at 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion), largely thanks to her cosmetics business, Fenty Beauty (Ian West/PA)

The brand, which Rihanna, 34, launched in 2017 and is a part-owner of, is worth more than three billion dollars, according to Forbes.

It has made her the world’s richest female musician, Forbes said, ahead of Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyonce – and the first Barbadian billionaire.

Fenty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than 550 million dollars (£420 million) in revenue in 2020, according to Forbes.

As well as her beauty brand, she is also behind a lingerie brand, Fenty X Savage – of which she owns a 30% stake – which raised a valuation of one billion dollars (£765 million) in February 2021.

Oceans 8 European Premiere – London
Rihanna appeared in the 2018 heist film Ocean’s 8, as part of a female-led ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway (Ian West/PA)

Despite her musical hiatus, Rihanna did not leave the world of performing entirely, having already acted in several films.

In 2017 she appeared in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and a year later in 2018 heist film Ocean’s 8, as part of a female-led ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

There have been several major developments in her personal life also, having begun a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel in 2017.

The pair separated in 2020, and Rihanna was later reported to be dating US rapper Asap Rocky.

Until recently the two were only pictured publicly a handful of times, including last year’s Met Gala in which they appeared wearing coordinating outfits.

But the couple announced in early 2022 that they were expecting their first child, with the singer sharing a picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the post, which also included pictures of herself and Rocky.

She later told American Vogue that she feared feeling “out of control” and suffering from postpartum after giving birth.

The pair welcomed the child, a boy, in May 2022, in Los Angeles.

Her new single, released for the upcoming Black Panther sequel: Wakanda Forever, comes ahead of her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The performance will be the star’s first major live performance in many years.

The announcement was made last month by the NFL, with Rihanna sharing a photo of her holding an American football on Instagram.

She later admitted to US outlet TMZ that she felt “nervous” about the performance, which is the headline slot on one of the biggest nights in the sporting calendar.

The singer had previously declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick left the league two years earlier after he began to kneel for the pre-game national anthem in protest at racial injustice in the United States.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Michaela Coel receives humanitarian award at 2022 Women In Film honours (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Michaela Coel receives humanitarian prize at 2022 Women In Film honours
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown (Ian West/PA)
Millie Bobby Brown says Mariah Carey has been an ‘incredible guiding light’
Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald of Take That (Peter Byrne/PA)
Take That to play only UK show of 2023 at BST Hyde Park
Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne recount Les Miserables film screen test
Prince Jackson has spoken about his late father Michael (Hyperstar/Alamy Live News/PA)
Prince Jackson on his father Michael’s ‘synergy’ with Diana
Harvey Weinstein appears in court (AP)
Dancer in Weinstein film tells court he sexually assaulted her
Boy George is rumoured to be heading into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity… (Ian West/PA)
Boy George, Mike Tindall and more rumoured for I’m A Celebrity… line-up
Duran Duran are ‘each others’ greatest gifts’ says bassist John Taylor (Matt Crossick/PA)
Duran Duran are ‘each others’ greatest gifts’ says bassist John Taylor
Rihanna releases long-awaited new song Lift Me Up (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna releases long-awaited new song Lift Me Up
Rihanna: musical superstar, businesswoman, and Barbados’ first billionaire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rihanna: musical superstar, businesswoman, and Barbados’ first billionaire

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented