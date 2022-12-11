Winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 unveiled

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 6.12pm
It is the first time the BBC has broadcast the junior contest live in 20 years (Alamy/PA)
France has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest with 13-year-old Lissandro.

The teenager, who is from the village of Moselle in France, jumped up and down for joy in a black glittery jacket when it was announced he had triumphed with his catchy track Oh Maman!

Taking to the stage to perform the winning song live from Yerevan in Armenia where the competition was being held, Lissandro said: “It’s the best thing. Thank you.”

He had previously described the competition as the “adventure of a lifetime”.

On BBC One, commentators CBBC presenter Lauren Layfield and musician HRVY said France is “absolutely smashing life” at the moment, referring to the country’s win against England in the football World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

HRVY, whose full name is Harvey Cantwell, added that France’s junior Eurovision hopeful was giving him “Olly Murs vibes”.

The UK was competing for the first time since 2005 with 13-year-old Buckinghamshire schoolgirl Freya Skye, who performed the song Lose My Head.

Layfield and HRVY said that despite feeling under the weather, Freya won the public vote and placed fifth overall in the competition.

HRVY said: “Freya Skye, you were so good. She wasn’t 100% with her voice and she still managed to come out and she’s giving it absolutely everything.”

Layfield added: “The sheer determination she showed is absolutely admirable because we’ve all been there when we’ve not felt our best, but you want to take part, you want to do it for your country, she’s absolutely done that.”

It is the first time the BBC has broadcast the junior contest live in 20 years.

