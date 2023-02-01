James Gunn reveals first slate of upcoming DC projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Gunn reveals first slate of upcoming DC projects

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 2.39am
James Gunn reveals first slate of upcoming DC projects (Ian West/PA)
James Gunn reveals first slate of upcoming DC projects (Ian West/PA)

James Gunn has revealed his first slate of projects as co-chief executive of DC Studios.

The writer and director, who has taken the helm of the superhero franchise with Peter Safran, unveiled 10 upcoming titles across film and television on Tuesday.

Gunn said his aim was to connect characters across the DC Universe as part of an eight- to 10-year plan.

In a video posted online, he revealed that upcoming blockbusters including The Flash, starring controversial actor Ezra Miller, and an Aquaman sequel with Jason Momoa, would feed into the next stages of the DCU.

Gunn said that a new Superman film, titled Superman: Legacy, would mark “the true beginning of the DCU”.

The film, which will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11 2025.

It comes after it was announced that Henry Cavill would not be returning to reprise his role as the man of steel in the new phase of the franchise.

Other projects shared by Gunn included several animated and live action television series, including Waller, a show based on a character previously seen in the Suicide Squad films.

Viola Davis, who played the character in the films, will be returning to the role, he said.

Also featured in the slate is a new Batman story; The Brave And The Bold which will tell the story of Batman and his son Damian Wayne.

Based on the comic book series by Grant Morrison, Wayne Jr is an assassin who Batman tries to get in line.

Robert Pattinson, star of Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman, will reportedly not be reprising the role.

Other characters that will feature in upcoming projects include Supergirl, Booster Gold and Swamp Thing.

“I’ve loved the DC characters since I was a child. They’re incredibly important to me,” said Gunn.

“I knew that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something very different. One of the things that’s very important for me and all of these movies and TV series is that the director’s vision and the vision of the writers and all of the creators is unique, something special – storytelling is always king.

“That’s all that matters to us, and I want to be true to those stories. I want to be true to you guys, and really give you something different than you’ve ever seen before.”

