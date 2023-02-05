Beyonce whipped fans into a frenzy ahead of return to global music stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce whipped fans into a frenzy ahead of return to global music stage

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 2.48am
Beyonce whipped fans into a frenzy ahead of return to global music stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Beyonce whipped fans into a frenzy ahead of return to global music stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Beyonce made her triumphant return to the global music stage last year, after whipping  fans into a frenzy with a series of cryptic hints and teasers.

In the run up to the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance, the singer shared several images and clips creating hype for the highly anticipated record.

Snippets of tracks Break My Soul and I’m That Girl were released in the build up the album’s official release on July 29 2022.

The clips featured shots of Beyonce in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by lavish set pieces – leading fans to speculate around a separate visual component to the album.

The Renaissance world tour
In the run up to the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance, the singer shared several images and clips hinting at the highly anticipated record (Mason Poole/ PA)

Officially announcing the album, she shared another striking piece of artwork showing her astride a luminescent horse, wearing only silver jewellery wrapped around her.

The singer said she hoped fans found joy in the music, “to release the wiggle”, and “feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

However the album’s big drop was somewhat derailed, after the 16-track offering was leaked online two days early.

Outraged members of Beyonce’s fan club – known colloquially as the Beyhive – urged people not to share links and listen to the record before its official release.

On the day of the release the singer thanked her fans for their “love and protection” following the leak and for calling out those who had tried to “sneak into the club early”.

Renaissance features a spread of genres including driving disco, Afrobeats and house influences, and is prefixed as Act 1, with Beyonce later confirming that it is part of a trilogy that was recorded during the pandemic.

Upon its release the singer posted a lengthy statement on her website thanking her family for their support and inspiration.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.

“A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Renaissance was a critical and commercial success, topping the charts in both the UK and US.

Sunday offers Beyonce the chance to become the most decorated solo artist of all time at the Grammys – with the album nominated for nine prizes.

With 28 Grammy awards already, the singer needs only to win three out of the nine to equal the record, which is currently 31 – held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

She already holds the title as the most decorated female artist at the Grammys ever, which she took in 2021.

Earlier this week the singer announced her first world tour in seven years, prompting another frenzy on social media a subsequent scramble for tickets.

But despite her six-year hiatus from the solo music business, Beyonce has kept herself busy.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Jay-z and Beyonce attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere held in Leicester Square, London (PA)

Since the release of her previous album Lemonade in 2016, she has released Everything Is Love, a joint studio album with her husband Jay-Z, credited under the name The Carters, as well as the visual album Black Is King.

In 2021, the couple partnered with New York luxury brand Tiffany & Co, who will be the official jeweller of the Renaissance tour.

As part of the Tiffany campaign, Beyonce became the fourth woman, and first black woman, to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond, one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered.

She has also branched out into multiple other creative industries including film, starring in Disney’s 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, in which she voiced the character of Nala.

She featured on the film’s soundtrack in a remake of Can You Feel the Love Tonight – originally composed by Sir Elton John, alongside co stars Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative, formed in 2013, also continues to provide support programmes around the world.

The initiative will continue its work in various cities along the 2023 Renaissance tour by setting up events, celebrating small businesses and awarding grants.

Students will also be supported through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in 10 cities along the tour.

Beyonce currently ranks at number 80 on US business magazine Forbes’ Power Women list, who estimated her net worth to be 450 million dollars (£363 million).

In the past she has partnered with multiple high-end brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Emporio Armani, and released her own first official fragrance, Heat, in 2010.

In 2014 she partnered with British retailer Topshop, launching a 50-50 venture called Ivy Park – in reference to her daughter – though she has since bought out franchise owner Sir Philip Green.

She has also partnered with German sportswear firm Adidas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Empty land close to the Black Wood of Rannoch, near Loch Rannoch.. Loch Rannoch.
Deer threat to Highland Perthshire's ancient Caledonian Pinewoods
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake
Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented