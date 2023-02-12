Rihanna details vast preparations for Super Bowl VII halftime show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Rihanna details vast preparations for Super Bowl VII halftime show

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 2.47am
(Photo credit should read: PA Images on behalf of So TV)
(Photo credit should read: PA Images on behalf of So TV)

Despite only lasting 13 minutes on the night, weeks of planning and preparation have gone into Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer said up to 400 people had been involved in the production process, and almost 40 setlist iterations created for the highly anticipated performance.

Rihanna’s first return to the stage in seven years, taking place in Arizona on Sunday, is expected to be watched by millions of people around the world.

V Festival 2016 Day Two – Chelmsford
Weeks of planning have gone into Rihanna’s performance, despite it only lasting 13 minutes (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Speaking at the Apple Music pre-game press conference, the singer said she had been so focused on the show that she had forgotten about all other upcoming events including Valentine’s Day and even her own birthday.

“It’s literally like 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down and building it back up and getting it out in eight minutes. It’s incredible. It’s almost impossible,” she said.

Rihanna, who welcomed her first child last year, said the physical training and preparation for the show had been “immense for many reasons”.

“I haven’t done the show in a minute,” she said.

“You’re just running around for 13 minutes trying to put a two-hour set into 13 minutes, and… from the time it starts it just never ends until it’s the very last second.

Super Bowl Halftime Performance Football
The singer said she had been so focused on the show that she had forgotten about all other upcoming events including her own birthday (Mike Stewart/AP)

“It takes a toll on your body, it does.”

Rihanna admitted the “biggest challenge” ahead of the show was forming the setlist from her extensive back catalogue – having written 39 separate lists as of the Thursday before the show.

“That was the hardest part,” she said.

“Deciding how to maximise 13 minutes but also celebrate it. That’s what the show is going to be, it’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together.

“You only have 13 minutes, that’s the challenge, so you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes so it’s difficult – we know some songs that you have to lose because of that.

“But I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”

She added that every minor change to the performance, including instrumental cuts, had resulted in the creation of a new setlist.

But Rihanna stressed the importance of being personally involved with every aspect of the show, whether or not it “flops or flies”.

“My name has to stand by that, and so I really get involved with every aspect of anything that I do, whether it’s a Super Bowl, whether it’s a makeup product, whether it’s Savage lingerie – whatever I do,” she said.

“I’m that annoying girl who’s going to talk about everything. I want to see the copy on the website, I wanted to name every lipstick that I made.

“I care about it and love it. I really do.”

Rihanna also said that her performance was “important” for representation and that she was excited to bring her homeland of Barbados to the world.

“Representing for immigrants, representing for my country Barbados, representing for black women everywhere… I just think that’s really important, (it’s) key for people to see the possibilities, and I’m honoured to be doing this,” she said.

“It’s a long way from home. It’s a beautiful journey that I’m on, and I could have never guessed that I would have made it here.

“So it’s a celebration of that. I’m excited to do that and I’m really excited to have Barbados on the Super Bowl.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
(Photo credit should read: PA Images on behalf of So TV)
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI
'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.
How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control'
Eurasian Lynx (Lynx lynx); Shutterstock ID 456905368; c4c6e14a-f7e9-4864-b802-ce8c2a0ee3a8
Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Ms Gougeon addressed NFUS conference Picture shows; Cab Sec for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon. Glasgow. Supplied by NFUS Date; 10/02/2023
Gougeon's farm policy speech fails to deliver detail
Building exterior of the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie. Kim Cessford - 08.02.13 - pictured is the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie - words from Andy
Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick 04/10/2020
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented