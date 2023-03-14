Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin Rust lawsuit to step down from case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin Rust lawsuit to step down from case

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 11.39pm Updated: March 14 2023, 11.49pm
Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin Rust lawsuit to step down from case (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
Special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin Rust lawsuit to step down from case (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)

The special prosecutor in Alec Baldwin’s US lawsuit has announced she is stepping down from the case to ensure her involvement does not “cloud the real issue at hand”.

In a statement released via the Santa Fe district attorney’s office on Tuesday, Andrea Reeb said the decision was “the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case”.

The Hollywood actor faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set in October 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Baldwin’s lawyers previously argued that Ms Reeb’s involvement in the case was “unconstitutional”, due to her elected position in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
The Hollywood actor faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set in October 2021 (Ian West/PA)

They said that position her position was a violation of the state constitution’s separation of powers provision and that she could “make prosecutorial decisions that serve her legislative interests”.

Despite backing from Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, Ms Reeb announced her decision to step back on Tuesday.

“After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the Rust case,” a statement, released by the DA’s office, read.

“My priority in this case — and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim.

“However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

“I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand.”

The announcement comes one week after the DA described the motion to have Ms Reeb dismissed from the case as being based on a “novel theory that has no support in New Mexico statutes or case law”.

In a response filing, the DA said the state constitution provided a variety of safeguards against legislators interfering with the outcome of ongoing court cases.

“Any attempt by Ms Reeb as a legislator to influence the outcome of this trial would be completely ineffective,” the filing stated.

“Disqualification of a special prosecutor on constitutional grounds is a severe remedy and cannot be supported by the imaginative but unsupported theories set out by the Defendant’s motion.”

Baldwin is next set to appear in court on May 3 for a two-week preliminary hearing, during which it will be decided whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

2

