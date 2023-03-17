The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies at the age of 60

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies at the age of 60

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 8.20pm Updated: March 17 2023, 9.50pm
The Wire and John Wick star Lance Reddick dies at the age of 60 (Alamy/PA)
The Wire and John Wick star Lance Reddick dies at the age of 60 (Alamy/PA)

Lance Reddick, star of The Wire and John Wick franchise, has died at the age of 60, his representatives have confirmed.

The US actor died on Friday morning, with his death attributed to natural causes, according to his publicist.

Reddick played Charon in all four of the John Wick films, starring Keanu Reeves, the last of which is due for UK release next week.

Charon is the impassive hotel concierge at New York’s criminal underground hub, The Continental Hotel, in the high-octane thriller films.

Prior to his death, Reddick had completed a number of press interviews for the film.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – gala screening – London
Reddick starred alongside Keanu Reeves in all four of the John Wick films (Ian West/PA)

In a joint statement shared with US media outlets, Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski described him as a “consummate professional”.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” the statement read.

“He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends.

“We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Reddick began his screen career in the mid-1990s, with guest roles on series including The Nanny and New York Undercover, going on to big-screen roles in Great Expectations and The Siege.

He later landed the part of Cedric Daniels in the popular HBO drama The Wire, appearing in all 60 episodes alongside stars including Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Wendell Pierce.

In an online tribute to Reddick, Pierce described him as “a man of great strength and grace” and described his death as a “sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family”.

“As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class,” Pierce wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of Reddick.

“An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones.

“Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Reddick was also known for his work on television show Fringe, Bosch and Lost.

He also lent his voice to animated shows including Adult Swim’s Rick And Morty.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

