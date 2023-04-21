Resumed filming on Rust movie expected to wrap at end of May, say producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Resumed filming on Rust movie expected to wrap at end of May, say producers

By Press Association
The film set of Rust (Jae C Hong/AP)
Filming on the Rust movie has resumed in the US state of Montana and is expected to wrap at the end of May, producers have said.

Representatives said the entire crew was “wholeheartedly dedicated” to realising the vision of the film’s late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Work on the film was halted completely following the death of Ms Hutchins on the New Mexico set in 2021.

On Friday, prosecutors formally dismissed charges of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the weapon that killed Ms Hutchins.

CORRECTION Alec Baldwin Set Shooting
Baldwin has returned to Montana to resume work on the film, on which he is also an executive producer, along with director Joel Souza – who was also injured during the incident.

In a statement Souza said that though returning to the production was “bittersweet” he was grateful to those involved for helping to “complete what Halyna and I started”.

“My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud,” he said.

“The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring.

“It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

Melina Spadone, lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, said: “Our dedicated cast and crew resumed principal photography this week, and we anticipate completion by the end of May.

“The production will continue to utilise union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set.

Rust incident
“Each and every one of us is wholeheartedly dedicated to realising Halyna’s vision and paying tribute to her artistry.”

It comes as legal representatives for the family of Ms Hutchins said they would press on with a separate civil lawsuit against Baldwin, despite the criminal charges being dismissed.

“Mr Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life,” a statement from the family’s lawyer Gloria Allred read.

“He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences for Halyna, her mother, father, sister, and co-worker.”

