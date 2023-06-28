Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome fourth child via surrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome fourth child via surrogate

By Press Association
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a fourth child via a surrogate (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a fourth child via a surrogate (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen says her heart is “officially full” after welcoming her fourth child with John Legend via surrogate.

The US model thanked her surrogate, Alexandra, for the “incredible gift” as she announced the news on social media.

The couple’s baby boy is called Wren Alexander Stephens, in tribute to the surrogate.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Teigen, 37, said she had “always wanted four children” and referenced the pregnancy loss she and Legend suffered in 2020 when they were expecting another son.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote.

“In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

At this time Teigen said she had told Legend that she wanted to “try to carry just one more time” and they “restarted the IVF process” to conceive their daughter Esti, who was born in January.

The couple had also met Alexandra, who was “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine”, Teigen said.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she wrote.

“And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Teigen and Legend also have a daughter Luna, seven, and son Miles, five.

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.
Dundee are 'close' to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane endured a long injury nightmare.
‘I wasn’t in a good place’: Chris Kane targets games and goals as St…
Dunfermline took on Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.
4 Dunfermline talking points as trialist grabs goal and defender returns from injury
Fire fighters at a fire at Buller Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Fire-fighters fight blaze at a block of flats in Lochgelly
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has been linked with Forest Green. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon could join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green
Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a fourth child via a surrogate (Ian West/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver told police he was 'overcome' by heat before horror smash in Perthshire
Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy