Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome fourth child via surrogate

Chrissy Teigen says her heart is “officially full” after welcoming her fourth child with John Legend via surrogate.

The US model thanked her surrogate, Alexandra, for the “incredible gift” as she announced the news on social media.

The couple’s baby boy is called Wren Alexander Stephens, in tribute to the surrogate.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Teigen, 37, said she had “always wanted four children” and referenced the pregnancy loss she and Legend suffered in 2020 when they were expecting another son.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote.

“In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

At this time Teigen said she had told Legend that she wanted to “try to carry just one more time” and they “restarted the IVF process” to conceive their daughter Esti, who was born in January.

The couple had also met Alexandra, who was “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine”, Teigen said.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she wrote.

“And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Teigen and Legend also have a daughter Luna, seven, and son Miles, five.