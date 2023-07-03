Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19

Robert De Niro says he is “deeply distressed” following the death of his grandson at the age of 19.

The veteran Hollywood actor, 79, said he and his family were “greatly appreciative” of condolences and asked for privacy.

The death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was announced on Monday by his mother Drena De Niro, 51, the eldest of the actor’s seven children.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” De Niro said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Further details about the youngster’s death were not made immediately available.

Announcing the news on Monday in an Instagram post, Drena De Niro wrote: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

Drena De Niro shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, who posted black squares without a caption on his Instagram accounts.

Leandro also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005’s The Collection, and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime and A Star Is Born.

In Bradley Cooper’s remake, the mother and son played mother and son — wife and child to Dave Chappelle’s character.