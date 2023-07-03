Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19

By Press Association
Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Robert De Niro 'deeply distressed' following the death of his grandson at age 19 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Robert De Niro says he is “deeply distressed” following the death of his grandson at the age of 19.

The veteran Hollywood actor, 79, said he and his family were “greatly appreciative” of condolences and asked for privacy.

The death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was announced on Monday by his mother Drena De Niro, 51, the eldest of the actor’s seven children.

76th Cannes Film Festival
The veteran Hollywood actor, 79, said he and his family were ‘greatly appreciative’ of condolences and asked for privacy (Doug Peters/PA)

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” De Niro said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Further details about the youngster’s death were not made immediately available.

Announcing the news on Monday in an Instagram post, Drena De Niro wrote: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

Drena De Niro shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, who posted black squares without a caption on his Instagram accounts.

Leandro also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005’s The Collection, and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime and A Star Is Born.

In Bradley Cooper’s remake, the mother and son played mother and son — wife and child to Dave Chappelle’s character.

Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’ following the death of his grandson at age 19 (Matt Crossick/PA)
