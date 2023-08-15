New species of snake discovered in Peru named after Harrison Ford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New species of snake discovered in Peru named after Harrison Ford

By Press Association
New species of snake discovered in Peru named after Harrison Ford (Ian West/PA)
New species of snake discovered in Peru named after Harrison Ford (Ian West/PA)

A new species of snake, discovered in Peru, has been named after Harrison Ford.

The reptile, known scientifically as Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, has been so named to honour the veteran actor’s environmental work.

Ford is well known for his roles as Han Solo in Star Wars and the globetrotting archaeologist Indiana Jones, who famously hates snakes.

The actor, who is vice chair of non-profit group Conservation International, said it was “humbling”.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny UK premiere – London
Ford is well known for his role as the globetrotting archaeologist Indiana Jones, who famously hates snakes (Ian West/PA)

“The snake’s got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would’ve been friends in the early ‘60s,” he told Conservation International.

“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling.

“It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere.

“On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion.

“We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”

Ford, who is reportedly a fan of snakes, unlike Indiana Jones, also has a spider – Calponia harrisonfordi – and a species of ant – Pheidole harrisonfordi – named after him.

The discovery of the new snake species is a joint collaboration between researchers from Peru and the United States and was made in Peru’s Otishi National Park.

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi is a slender snake, measuring just 16 inches when fully grown.

It is well-camouflaged but harmless to humans, with a diet consisting of lizards and frogs.

Edgar Lehr, the biologist who led the expedition that discovered the snake, said: “Discovering a new species, naming it, and introducing it to the world is a beautiful and necessary activity.

“With the name, we want to honor Harrison Ford as an actor and conservationist, and we hope to create awareness that there are remote areas in the world left where we do not know its species.

“Only species that are known can be protected.”