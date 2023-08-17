Fan event celebrating Robert De Niro postponed amid ongoing strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Fan event celebrating Robert De Niro postponed amid ongoing strike action

By Press Association
Fan event celebrating Robert De Niro postponed amid ongoing strike action (Matt Crossick/PA)
The Tribeca Festival has announced the postponement of a fan event celebrating its founder Robert De Niro, amid the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strikes.

The multi-day De Niro Con is a celebration of the veteran US actor and his body of work, and was due to take place in September.

A post from the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, the day before De Niro’s 80th birthday, said the event had been moved to April 2024, “in consideration” of the ongoing strikes.

It comes as members of US acting union Sag-Aftra and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) remain on strike, having begun industrial action on July 14 and May 2 respectively.

“In consideration of the ongoing WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes, we have decided to postpone De Niro Con, the multi-day fan event celebrating Robert De Niro and his body of work,” an online statement read.

“De Niro Con will now take place in April 2024.”

The event honouring De Niro will see fans, and special guests at screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, exhibits, and more.

Passes for the event have three tiers, the Johnny Boy pass, the Goodfella pass, and The Godfather pass.

The latter pass costs 3,500 dollars (£2,750) and gives guests priority access to events, attendance to an exclusive cocktail reception and one copy of limited edition book signed by De Niro.

De Niro Con is the latest event to be affected by the Hollywood strikes, which forbid actors to participate in any promotional activity.

Last week the 2023 Emmy Awards were rescheduled to January.