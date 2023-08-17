Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split – a timeline of their romance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split – a timeline of their romance

By Press Association
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of her music video in 2016 (PA)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of her music video in 2016 (PA)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly divorcing after 14 months of marriage.

Here is a timeline of the romance between the pop star and the personal trainer:

– October 2016

Spears first meets the aspiring actor on the set of the music video for her song Slumber Party.

Asghari plays her love interest in the video, for a song from her album Glory. The pair swap numbers and Spears later invites him for sushi.

– January 2017

Spears goes public with the romance, making their relationship Instagram-official.

– July 2019

The pair make their red carpet debut at the premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

– September 2021

The couple announce their engagement, with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

She shared a video of herself wearing a diamond ring and wrote: “I can’t… believe it,” alongside diamond ring emojis and a love heart.

New York City jewellers Forever Diamonds said on Instagram it designed the ring, which has the word “lioness” engraved on the inside of the band.

Lioness is Asghari’s nickname for Spears.

– November 2021

The court conservatorship that has controlled Spears’s life for 13 years is ended.

Spears has previously cited her desire to marry Asghari as among the reasons she wants an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it.

– April 2022

The couple reveal they are expecting their first child together.

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from October 2004 to July 2007.

– May 2022

The pair share the sad news that Spears has had a miscarriage.

She writes on Instagram: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

“This is a devastating time for any parent.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength.

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

– June 9, 2022

The couple get married at Spears’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Spears wears a dress designed by Donatella Versace, who is also in attendance.

But the happy day takes a strange turn when Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander, to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, turns up.

Alexander, who was a childhood friend of Spears, is streaming live on Instagram when he approaches the house. He appears in a mostly empty but decorated room, telling security that she has invited him.

He is later charged with stalking, trespassing, vandalism and battery.

– August 2023

Asghari is said to have filed for divorce after an increase in reports about disharmony between the couple.