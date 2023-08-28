Dune director says it would be ‘the dream’ to make films into a trilogy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dune director says it would be ‘the dream’ to make films into a trilogy

By Press Association
Dune director Denis Villeneuve (Ian West/PA)
Dune director Denis Villeneuve (Ian West/PA)

Denis Villeneuve says it would be “the dream” to make his two-part sci-fi epic Dune into a trilogy, as Warner Bros announced the release of part two would be delayed.

The films, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, are based on a series of novels by author Frank Herbert.

Dune: Part One, released in October 2021, was nominated for ten awards at the 94th Academy Awards, including best picture, and won six.

Warner Bros recently announced that the release of Dune: Part Two had been postponed from November until next year, amid the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strike.

The film will now be scheduled for release on March 15 2024.

While the strike by members of actors’ union Sag-Aftra is taking place, members are not permitted to take part in any promotional activity for on-screen projects.

Speaking to Empire magazine about the possibility of exploring the Dune story past the first two films, Villeneuve said: “I will say, there are words on paper.

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream.”