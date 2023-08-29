Julia Bradbury on her breast cancer diagnosis: It made me re-examine my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Julia Bradbury on her breast cancer diagnosis: It made me re-examine my life

By Press Association
Julia Bradbury (Jacob King/PA)
Julia Bradbury (Jacob King/PA)

Julia Bradbury has said she is “grateful” for her breast cancer diagnosis as it made her “re-examine” her life.

The TV presenter, 53, revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a mastectomy during which her breast plus two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

The former Countryfile star, who appears on the cover of Prima’s October issue, opened up to the magazine about how her mental attitude and lifestyle has changed since the diagnosis.

Julia Bradbury opens up about her experience with cancer (Prima UK/PA)

She said: “There’s no question that a cancer diagnosis changes your life. It doesn’t define you, but it shapes you.

“It certainly revolutionised my approach to health, life and death. It brought gratitude to the forefront of my mind, it made me overhaul every aspect of my lifestyle and it increased my love of mother nature.

“I also think it made me a kinder, more understanding and more patient human being.

“It might sound like a weird thing to say, but I’m actually grateful for my diagnosis, because it made me re-examine my life.”

Bradbury revealed that she has now altered her way of life mentally and physically, which includes eating during the window of around 10am to 6pm and cutting out some sweet treats.

“I have a really healthy diet, full of vegetables, fats and protein. What I don’t do any more is have buckets of ice cream and chocolate brownies,” she added.

“I’ve also cut out booze, as alcohol can increase the risk of recurrence, and I’ve probably done enough drinking in my life.

“The question is, ‘Do I want that feeling again, or do I want to stay alive?’”

Julia Bradbury (Prima UK/PA)

The broadcaster also noted that “practising gratitude” has become an important daily routine for her as she feels it can “change your body chemistry”.

She said: “I’ve never loved mornings – and I wouldn’t say I bounce out of bed now – but the first thing I do in the morning is make myself smile for 30 seconds.

“It’s proven to prompt a chemical reaction, making your brain feel like something good is going on, and it’s a nicer way to start the day.”

Bradbury previously discussed her experience in an ITV documentary, Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer And Me, which was released last year.

The hour-long film followed the presenter as she came to terms with her diagnosis and prepared to undergo her single mastectomy.

The number of people who called Breast Cancer Now’s free helpline following Bradbury’s ITV documentary Breast Cancer And Me increased by 21%, compared with the same week a year earlier.

At the time of the broadcast, there was also a 78% increase in visits to the charity’s website, compared with the same time on the previous day, and more than 100 people signed up to make monthly donations in response to the charity’s advertisement which played in the commercial break.

The full interview is available in the October 2023 issue of Prima, now on sale.