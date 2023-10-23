Britney Spears’ candid memoir offers insight into celebrity friendships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britney Spears’ candid memoir offers insight into celebrity friendships

By Press Association
Britney Spears’ candid memoir offers insight into celebrity friendships (Jordan Strauss/AP)
US pop star Britney Spears has namedropped Sir Elton John and Paris Hilton in her new memoir published on Tuesday.

The Woman In Me, billed as a “brave and astonishingly moving” story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope, offers insight into her stage career and controversial 13-year conservatorship.

It also recalls her friendships with a host of Hollywood faces including British superstar Sir Elton, who she described as having “incredible compassion” having been through so much himself publicly – which she likened to her own experience.

Britney Spears memoirs
Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me (Gallery Books/PA)

The 41-year-old, who announced “an indefinite work hiatus” in 2019, said she changed her stance on recording music when Sir Elton invited her to collaborate on Hold Me Closer, a duet version of his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

“I was so honoured… he’s one of my all-time favourite performers,” she wrote, having met the music veteran at an Oscars party a decade ago.

“Sir Elton was kind and made me feel so comfortable… I was nervous because it would be the first time the world had heard my singing voice on something new in six years, but I believed in the song and in myself, so I went for it.”

In the book, Spears also refers to her friendship with socialite-turned-entrepreneur Hilton.

She wrote: “One of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton. So much of America dismissed her as a party girl, but I found her elegant.

“…She saw that I had babies and that I was suffering from the breakup, and I think she felt sorry for me. She came over to my house, and she helped me out so much.

“She was just so sweet to me.”

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York
Britney Spears (PA)

The book’s publication comes months after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” – just over a year after they tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles.

In the book, Spears said she had “an appreciation for how stable” Asghari was.

Spears voices the introduction to The Woman In Me audiobook while five-time Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams narrates the full audio edition of the memoir.

The Woman In Me has been published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.