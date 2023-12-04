Hootie & The Blowfish singer Darius Rucker thanks band in Walk of Fame ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hootie & The Blowfish singer Darius Rucker thanks band in Walk of Fame ceremony

By Press Association
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Hootie & The Blowfish singer Darius Rucker has thanked his bandmates during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, describing the honour as “the biggest thing that has ever happened to me”.

The three-time Grammy winner was honoured on Monday in the category of recording after achieving success with the debut album by Hootie & The Blowfish in 1994, before becoming a country singing star, releasing his first album in 2008.

Rucker thanked Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld who formed the band during their time as students at the University of South Carolina, and are set to return to the road with their Summer Camp With Trucks Tour next year.

Steve Nissen, chief of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, with Darius Rucker (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“We’ve been together 16 years,” he said.

“I’ve been in two bands in my life, Hootie & The Blowfish and my country band – I want to thank those guys.”

Speaking about his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the 57-year-old continued: “This is stuff you don’t even dream about when you’re from South Carolina struggling growing up, I just wanted to be a singer… all I ever wanted to be was a singer but you never dream this stuff is going to happen.

“I was walking the streets the other day and I’m seeing Marilyn Monroe and Charley Pride… these are names that have stuck in my mind because they are big stars and to be right here with the stars. I said it is the biggest thing that has ever happened to me.”

Rucker took time to thank his three children Caroline, Daniella and Jack.

Darius Rucker stands on his star in Hollywood (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“They’re my heart, my soul, and everything I do, I do it for them,” he said.

“It’s been an amazing thing to be your father. As great as all this stuff is, it’s not as cool as being your dad and I really mean that.”

He also thanked fans who pay “outlandish fees from Ticketmaster” to watch him play live, adding: “They spend their hard-earned money to come and see you.

“I still can’t believe I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”