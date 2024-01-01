Jeremy Renner says he ‘had so many things to live for’ after snowplough accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Renner says he ‘had so many things to live for’ after snowplough accident

By Press Association
Jeremy Renner returned to the hospital where he was treated after the accident (Ian West/PA)
Marvel star Jeremy Renner said he “had so many things to live for” as he detailed his recovery after a serious snowploughing accident last year.

The Avengers actor, 52, broke more than 30 bones and had multiple operations after he was injured while trying to help his nephew on January 1 2023.

Discussing his recovery one year on from the accident, he told CNN: “I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for.

“I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so there’s a lot for me to get better for.

60th BFI London Film Festival – Arrival Photocall
Jeremy Renner was injured in a snowplough accident a year ago (Ian West/PA)

“I’m also a pretty stubborn SOB and there was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind.

“My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and to all those that I really affected, and my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day.

“I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him.

“With that, I never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There’s no option other than that.

“I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for and couldn’t be more blessed to share my life with the depths of love of my family and everyone that supported me through this last year.”

A police report said Alexander Fries was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

Renner was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Last week, the Hawkeye star returned to the hospital where he was treated after the accident, writing on Instagram: “Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza emoji!!!!

“Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital.

“Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all.

“Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”