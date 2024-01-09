Yoshiki dedicates Hollywood handprint ceremony to victims of Japanese earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Yoshiki dedicates Hollywood handprint ceremony to victims of Japanese earthquake

By Press Association
Yoshiki’s hand and footprint ceremony immortalising him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood (Alamy)
Yoshiki’s hand and footprint ceremony immortalising him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood (Alamy)

Yoshiki said he hopes those experiencing grief would “find hope and inspiration” in his hand and footprints, during an unveiling ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.

The Japanese rock star, concert pianist and composer said he wanted to dedicate the moment to those who had lost loved ones in the New Year’s Day earthquake in central Japan, which killed more than 160 people.

During the ceremony, the 58-year-old revealed he had decided to auction off his crystal piano, with all proceeds going to victims of the fatal earthquake which he said “hit me so hard”.

“If I may, I’d love to take the opportunity of this special event to give something back,” Yoshiki told the crowd, who were all making an X with their arms in reference to his band X Japan.

Yoshiki also spoke about his own loss, having recently experienced the death of a bandmate, as well as processing the death of his mother, father, and former bandmates Hideto Matsumoto and Taiji Sawada.

“I don’t know how to deal with this pain,” he said.

“To be honest, it is hard to make it day by day, you might feel it in my hand prints, sometimes my hands feel very fragile, sometimes my hands feel very strong so as my heart.

“I have been going through some kind of mental upheaval, but my fans have been supporting me and bringing me back to a positive place, so I am still making it through every day.”

The Fashion Awards 2023 – London
Nicole Scherzinger featured in Yoshiki’s directorial debut film (Ian West/PA)

Last year, the musician released his directorial film debut titled Yoshiki: Under The Sky, which featured interviews and performances from US stars Nicole Scherzinger and St Vincent.

He said: “The title of the film means even though people closest to my heart went up in the sky, I’m still here. We’re still here. Still living here under the sky.

“I’m telling myself we should live as much as we can, we should live for them.”

He described the film-making process as “addictive”, teasing future projects in the pipeline.

Yoshiki, who composed the Golden Globe Awards theme song, is the first Japanese-born artist to be honoured by the theatre since the tradition began in 1927.

“I never thought my name could be etched next to amazing Oscar-winners such as Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and amazing athletes such as Kobe Bryant.”

Yoshiki is currently composing the official theme song for the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty.