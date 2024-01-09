Jon Favreau to direct and produce new Star Wars film The Mandalorian And Grogu

A new Star Wars film starring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from director-producer Jon Favreau has been announced.

Dubbed a “perfect fit for the big screen”, details of the new film titled The Mandalorian And Grogu are currently under wraps, but it has been confirmed that production will begin in 2024.

The film will see The Mandalorian TV series creator Favreau return to direct and produce, alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni who will both serve as producers.

The Mandalorian and Grogu are headed to the big screen. Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production later this year. This is the Way.https://t.co/LMRjrje9Dw pic.twitter.com/mLYSmUaV2k — Star Wars (@starwars) January 9, 2024

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said.

“The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

While Kennedy said: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Favreau previously created the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which follows a bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal who protects Grogu, best known as Baby Yoda.

It has not yet known whether Pascal will return to the role.

It also marks the first Star Wars film since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.