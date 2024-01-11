Lisa Marie Presley posthumous memoir to be published with daughter’s help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lisa Marie Presley posthumous memoir to be published with daughter’s help

By Press Association
The singer, daughter of Elvis Presley, died last year at the age of 54 (BBC/PA)
A memoir that was being written by Lisa Marie Presley at the time of her death will be published later this year after the book was completed in collaboration with her actress daughter Riley Keough.

Singer Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, died last year at the age of 54 following complications from bariatric surgery.

Daisy Jones And The Six star Keough, who is the oldest of Presley’s four children, said: “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Lisa Marie Presley asked her daughter Riley Keough, pictured, to help her finish her memoir before her death (Doug Peters/PA)

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Keough, who is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate and now owns Graceland, will read the audiobook of the memoir.

The untitled book, which will be published by Macmillan, is a “raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir” that will “lift the veil on one of America’s most storied families, sharing intimate memories of Lisa Marie’s remarkable, tumultuous life while offering a poignant exploration of the bonds between a mother and daughter”, according to the publisher.

The audiobook will also include never-before-heard recollections in Presley’s own voice.

Presley asked Keough to help her finish her memoir before her death. While Keough delayed the project at the time, she later listened to hours of tapes recorded for the book.

The tapes included “story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life”.

They include insight into Presley’s relationship with her mother Priscilla, her life in the spotlight and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, as well as her own experiences of motherhood and the devastating loss of her son Benjamin to suicide.

Elvis Presley memorabilia exhibition – London
The book will discuss the relationship between Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla, pictured (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The book would be composed mostly of Presley’s words, in her voice, with Keough “filling in the blanks from her own memory and those closest to her mother”, according to the publisher.

Macmillan publishing director Sara Cywinski said: “It’s a great privilege that Riley has entrusted us with publishing her mother’s life story to fulfil her wish of giving a voice to Lisa Marie in a way that mostly eluded her when she was alive.

“I was deeply moved by both of their eloquent words and powerful storytelling, and I’m so very glad that there is an opportunity for the world to see Lisa Maria as Riley, and those closest to her, saw her.

“And, too, for the generations to come to understand the complexity of being a Presley. It’s an honour for us to publish this very special book.”

The book and accompanying audiobook will be published on October 15.