Kali Uchis expecting first child with rapper Don Toliver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kali Uchis expecting first child with rapper Don Toliver

By Press Association
Kali Uchis has announced she is pregnant (Alamy/PA)
Kali Uchis has announced she is pregnant (Alamy/PA)

Colombian-American R&B singer Kali Uchis and American rapper Don Toliver have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The pair shared the news in a video to their respective Instagram accounts, which showed Toliver, 29, kissing Uchis’s stomach.

The clip was captioned: “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

Celebrities including Canadian model Winnie Harlow and American singer Victoria Monet offered their congratulations in the comments section.

Uchis, 29, reposted the video to her Instagram story and wrote: “The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat.

“Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I’ve never known.

“To a lifetime of more greatest moments.”

The singer also provided a link to a YouTube video, a visualiser for new songs Tu Corazon Es Mio… and Diosa.

The video includes clips that show off Uchis’s visible pregnancy bump, including one of her cooking in a kitchen with Toliver.

The songs feature on the track list for the singer’s upcoming Spanish-language album Orquideas, scheduled for release on Friday.

Toliver confirmed Uchis was his girlfriend in a 2021 interview with W Magazine and said: “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that… We just vibe.”

Uchis performed at Coachella in 2023 and brought out Toliver to perform Fantasy from her album Red Moon In Venus, which she released in March.

They also collaborated for the track 4 Me, which is from Toliver’s album Love Sick, released in February 2023.

Uchis has collaborated with a number of artists including Tyler, The Creator for the song See You Again, which peaked at number 21 in the UK singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

Toliver has had one chart-topping single in the UK with Lemonade, a collaboration with Internet Money and Gunna.