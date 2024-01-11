Kali Uchis expecting first child with rapper Don Toliver

Colombian-American R&B singer Kali Uchis and American rapper Don Toliver have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The pair shared the news in a video to their respective Instagram accounts, which showed Toliver, 29, kissing Uchis’s stomach.

The clip was captioned: “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

Celebrities including Canadian model Winnie Harlow and American singer Victoria Monet offered their congratulations in the comments section.

Uchis, 29, reposted the video to her Instagram story and wrote: “The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat.

“Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I’ve never known.

“To a lifetime of more greatest moments.”

The singer also provided a link to a YouTube video, a visualiser for new songs Tu Corazon Es Mio… and Diosa.

The video includes clips that show off Uchis’s visible pregnancy bump, including one of her cooking in a kitchen with Toliver.

The songs feature on the track list for the singer’s upcoming Spanish-language album Orquideas, scheduled for release on Friday.

Toliver confirmed Uchis was his girlfriend in a 2021 interview with W Magazine and said: “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that… We just vibe.”

Uchis performed at Coachella in 2023 and brought out Toliver to perform Fantasy from her album Red Moon In Venus, which she released in March.

They also collaborated for the track 4 Me, which is from Toliver’s album Love Sick, released in February 2023.

Uchis has collaborated with a number of artists including Tyler, The Creator for the song See You Again, which peaked at number 21 in the UK singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

Toliver has had one chart-topping single in the UK with Lemonade, a collaboration with Internet Money and Gunna.