Vick Hope says she was ‘really insecure’ on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Vick Hope says she was ‘really insecure’ on Strictly

By Press Association
Vick Hope has been speaking out about her time on Strictly Come Dancing and how she has changed (Ian West/PA)
Vick Hope has been speaking out about her time on Strictly Come Dancing and how she has changed (Ian West/PA)

Vick Hope has said she went into therapy after being “stressed, nervous and worried” while on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter, 34, had spoken to Cosmopolitan UK about doing well on series 16 of the BBC One celebrity dance show until she was knocked out in a dance off.

Vick Hope (Lucy Ranson / Cosmopolitan UK)
The full Vick Hope interview can be read in the Feb/March issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale from January 16 (Lucy Ranson/Cosmopolitan UK/PA)

She told the magazine: “You get so caught up in that bubble that you forget it’s an entertainment show that people love.

“I was so naive around that time; I was so stressed, nervous and worried. I was overthinking every single thing, ‘Are people going to think this dance is too sexy? Is this music choice too jarring for the older viewers?’

“I was trying to overcomplicate what was not complicated. It’s just a dance show; it’s just a bit of fun…something had to be the trigger (for starting therapy) and that was it, so I’m grateful for that chapter.”

Vick Hope. (Lucy Ranson / Cosmopolitan UK)
Vick Hope on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK (Lucy Ranson/Cosmopolitan UK/PA)

While on Strictly in 2018, she said she was living alone, single, and needed someone to “offload” on.

Hope, who was working at Capital Breakfast at the time, said: “I was at a time in my life where I was really insecure.

“I didn’t think I was good enough, I was not kind to myself and I think it showed.”

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023
Vick Hope, pictured, at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023 awards (Ian West/PA)

She joined BBC Radio 1 in 2020 and last year co-hosted the Bafta’s red carpet show with film critic Ali Plumb.

Hope also said: “My relationships: with my brothers, parents, friends, husband…I think I can branch it out a little bit further to include the relationship I have with myself and the way I’ve built it over the last few years.

“It went from a dark place where I didn’t like myself and didn’t talk kindly to myself. Now I know my worth.”

She reportedly married DJ and record producer Calvin Harris in a lavish ceremony in September at Hulne Priory, near Alnwick, Northumberland.

Hope appeared to be wearing her wedding ring at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023 awards in November.

The full Vick Hope interview can be read in the Feb/March issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale from January 16 and available here cosmopolitan/uk/vick-hope.