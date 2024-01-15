Jonathan Bailey dedicates Critics Choice to LGBTQ+ community: ‘This is for you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonathan Bailey dedicates Critics Choice to LGBTQ+ community: ‘This is for you’

By Press Association
Jonathan Bailey accepts the award for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for Fellow Travelers during the 29th Critics Choice Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jonathan Bailey accepts the award for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for Fellow Travelers during the 29th Critics Choice Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jonathan Bailey has dedicated his Critics Choice Award “to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community which still surround us”.

The British star, 35, won the award for best supporting actor in a limited series for his role in Fellow Travelers, opposite Matt Bomer playing lovers who meet in the 1950s when homosexuality was outlawed.

“For many, it’s an education, but for us, it’s a vital truth. This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed, mostly hidden,” Bailey said.

“They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that followed. So I thank those who came before me, who created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.

“The character I play, Tim, I’ll carry him forever. His love story with Hawk teaches us to tell the special people in our lives that we love them before it’s too late.”

He added: “So to my Fellow Travelers family, to all the people who lost their lives and loves in the ’80s and ’90s and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community, which still surround us, this is for you.”

Bailey said he shared the award with 46-year-old Bomer and writer Ron Nyswaner who “created the most beautiful, bruising important series”.

He also sent love to his 93-year-old grandmother “who took me to the theatre when I was five and gave me a vocation”.

“I’m bringing this trophy back to you and a cup of tea on Tuesday,” Bailey added.