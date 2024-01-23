Shannen Doherty ‘affected by the attention’ ahead of Beverly Hills, 90210 firing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shannen Doherty ‘affected by the attention’ ahead of Beverly Hills, 90210 firing

By Press Association
Shannen Doherty said she was struggling through a difficult marriage in the run-up to being fired from Beverly Hills, 90210 (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)
Shannen Doherty said she was struggling through a difficult marriage in the run-up to being fired from Beverly Hills, 90210 (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)

Shannen Doherty said she was “affected by the attention” and was going out too much as she struggled through a difficult marriage in the run-up to her firing from Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress, who shot to fame in the teen drama, reflected on the challenging period in her life with former co-star Jason Priestley.

The US actors played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh who move to Beverly Hills from middle America in the hit 1990s series, until Doherty was written out of the show at the end of series four.

Speaking to Priestley on her podcast Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the 52-year-old admitted she had behaved unprofessionally.

S.W.A.T Premiere – Shannen Doherty – Mann Village Theatre, United States
US actress Shannen Doherty starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 (Andrea Carugati/PA)

“Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage and there were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” she said.

“I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be, because if everybody else is on time and you’re waiting for one person, that sucks.”

Doherty said she wished she had been “sat down” by 90210 producers at the time to explain that her unprofessionalism would lead to her firing.

At times during the conversation, Priestley seemed shocked at what his former co-star said she had been experiencing off-set in her marriage, at the same time as her father was unwell.

Jason Priestley
US actor Jason Priestley appeared in the teen drama (Michael Crabtree/PA)

“You did have to do some quarterbacking in that area with a cast who, a good majority of them, felt very passionately about not waiting around for me,” she said.

Priestley replied: “It was incredibly difficult and I wish that I would have known more about what was happening in your personal life at that time because I could have hopefully managed it with more compassion and more caring.”

The 54-year-old said the hardest part of finding out Doherty would be leaving was the uncertainty about the impact on the show.

Doherty said: “I really take the blame for that. I don’t blame anyone else for what transpired and my ultimate firing. I do blame myself, because I should have had my personal life more together, I should have left a relationship earlier, I shouldn’t have been going out.

“I got definitely affected by the attention and then, all of a sudden, I could go into a nightclub and it didn’t matter how old I was.

“I found it all very seductive and alluring and I fell into that trap and then you add the personal issues, and I should have been transparent.”

Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran for 10 series from 1990 to 2000, made household names of Doherty and Priestley, as well as their co-stars including Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green.

The show spawned the spin-off soap Melrose Place, about the residents of a an apartment complex in Los Angeles.