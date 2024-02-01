Jennifer Coolidge says 2 Broke Girls co-star Garrett Morris taught her gratitude

Jennifer Coolidge has said 2 Broke Girls co-star star Garrett Morris set an example to be “grateful for very moment” while on set, as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The US actor, known for his originating role on Saturday Night Live (SNL), received the honour in the category of television during a rainy ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday – which also marked his 87th birthday.

“Beyond all of Garrett’s accomplishments, his true gift is who he is as a human being,” Emmy-winning actress Coolidge said, struggling to hold back her tears.

Jennifer Coolidge, left, and Garrett Morris attend a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I was on this sitcom with Garrett, I wasn’t very grateful. We had to pull into the Warner Brothers’ lot and I parked behind Garrett and I didn’t want to get out of the car.

“I would wait until Garrett got out and he would come over to the side of my car door and he’d go ‘Jennifer, how lucky are we’.

“I just thought ‘oh my god, here is my exact opposite’ – someone who is grateful for every moment and he was so grateful to be an actor, so grateful to have the job.”

Coolidge said Morris helped her get out of the “jaded” views in her own head and appreciate the opportunities that she was afforded.

“You set such a good example, Garrett. You’re truly one of the most extraordinary people that I’ve ever met, you are a true gentleman, you’re the most elegant gentleman I have ever met,” she said.

“I’m so lucky to be here, so lucky to tell you how much I love you, how much you mean to me and what a great friend you are…you are the example of true class, you are an elegant man and I love you to death.”

Tichina Arnold praised Garrett Morris at the ceremony (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Having trained at the Juilliard School of Music, Morris got his big break performing with the Harry Belafonte singers, where he remained for a decade.

It was during this time that he branched into acting, appearing in musicals both on and off Broadway, including Porgy And Bess, Show Boat, and The Great White Hope.

Memorable performances in TV comedies included starring in The Jamie Foxx Show, Family Guy and Martin.

On Thursday, the cast of Martin reunited on stage to celebrate Morris, including Carl Anthony Payne II, Jon Gries and Michael Colyar, as Tichina Arnold led a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Arnold said: “I was looking up your line of work and my finger got tired from scrolling but from the day I met you on Martin back in 1991, Garrett, I was excited, but for him to be just a beautiful human being, (he) treated everybody cool.

“His energy was just infectious, his professionalism was infectious, for Garrett he talked to us, he told us stories…of his tenacity and finally being here today and getting his just rewards – he deserves this.”

His other TV credits include roles in This Is Us, Scandal, All Of Us, and Shameless.