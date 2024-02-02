Darius Rucker ‘co-operating with authorities’ after drug offence arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darius Rucker ‘co-operating with authorities’ after drug offence arrest

By Press Association
Darius Rucker (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Darius Rucker (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Darius Rucker, best known as the lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish, has been arrested on minor drug charges.

The three-time Grammy winner is “fully co-operating with authorities”, his lawyer Mark Puryear told the PA news agency.

The 57-year-old was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

Music-Grammywatch-Country
Singer/songwriter Darius Rucker (AP)

Rucker was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and booked on three misdemeanour charges. He was later released on bond and is no longer in custody, US outlets have reported.

It is not known what led to Rucker’s arrest or what the alleged controlled substance was.

It comes months after Rucker was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after achieving success with the debut album by Hootie & The Blowfish in 1994, before becoming a country singing star, releasing his first album in 2008.

During the ceremony he was joined by his three children, Caroline, Daniella and Jack, whom he mentioned in his speech.

“They’re my heart, my soul, and everything I do, I do it for them,” he said.

Rucker also thanked Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld who formed Hootie & The Blowfish during their time as students at the University of South Carolina, and are set to return to the road with their Summer Camp With Trucks Tour this year.