Hollywood actress Malin Akerman says hosting Eurovision is a ‘dream come true’

Hollywood star Malin Akerman will co-host the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

The Stockholm-born actress, known for romantic comedies 27 Dresses and The Proposal along with drama series Billions and superhero movie Watchmen, will present the 68th music competition in Malmo along with Petra Mede.

Akerman, 45, told Eurovision.tv: “I can’t really describe my feelings about this.

“I am very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way. I have always liked Eurovision and to be a part of this fantastic show together with Petra is a dream come true.

“Additionally, Petra is one of the funniest women I’ve ever met.”

Akerman is also a musician through her work with alternative rock band The Petalstones and has appeared on the American version of The Masked Singer.

The actress has also been in comedy shows Dollface and Trophy Wife, horror film The Final Girls and the Jennifer Aniston-starring film Wanderlust.

Swedish comedian Mede has previously hosted the song contest in 2013 solo and in 2016 with pop singer Mans Zelmerlow, when they both performed Love, Love, Peace, Peace.

She said: “Imagine getting the chance to host Eurovision once again. It’s such an incredible honour.

“After first hosting it alone and then together with the delightful Mans Zelmerlow by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin.

“We don’t know each other from before, but we have met a couple of times now, and I’m already completely sold. It’s going to be a joy to work with her.”

Mede also hosts the Melodifestivalen, which is the competition to determine the Swedish entrant to Eurovision, along with the country’s LGBT prize show Gaygalan Awards and the Guldbagge Awards, honouring film.

Olly Alexander is this year’s UK entrant (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision is taking place in May following Swedish singer Loreen securing victory at last year’s show in Liverpool, which brought Sweden’s total wins to seven, tying the country with Ireland.

In May 2023, the UK came second last with London singer Mae Muller after it took on hosting the ceremony after Ukraine was unable due to the conflict.

This year, Years and Years lead singer and It’s A Sin actor Olly Alexander will be the British entrant

The Eurovision Song Contest will have the first semi-final on May 7 and the second semi-final on May 9.

The grand final is on May 11.