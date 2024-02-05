Hollywood actress Malin Akerman says hosting Eurovision is a ‘dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood actress Malin Akerman says hosting Eurovision is a ‘dream come true’

By Press Association
Malin Akerman will co-host this year’s Eurovision, which is being held in Sweden (Ian West/PA)
Hollywood star Malin Akerman will co-host the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

The Stockholm-born actress, known for romantic comedies 27 Dresses and The Proposal along with drama series Billions and superhero movie Watchmen, will present the 68th music competition in Malmo along with Petra Mede.

Akerman, 45, told Eurovision.tv: “I can’t really describe my feelings about this.

“I am very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way. I have always liked Eurovision and to be a part of this fantastic show together with Petra is a dream come true.

“Additionally, Petra is one of the funniest women I’ve ever met.”

Akerman is also a musician through her work with alternative rock band The Petalstones and has appeared on the American version of The Masked Singer.

The actress has also been in comedy shows Dollface and Trophy Wife, horror film The Final Girls and the Jennifer Aniston-starring film Wanderlust.

Swedish comedian Mede has previously hosted the song contest in 2013 solo and in 2016 with pop singer Mans Zelmerlow, when they both performed Love, Love, Peace, Peace.

She said: “Imagine getting the chance to host Eurovision once again. It’s such an incredible honour.

“After first hosting it alone and then together with the delightful Mans Zelmerlow by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin.

“We don’t know each other from before, but we have met a couple of times now, and I’m already completely sold. It’s going to be a joy to work with her.”

Mede also hosts the Melodifestivalen, which is the competition to determine the Swedish entrant to Eurovision, along with the country’s LGBT prize show Gaygalan Awards and the Guldbagge Awards, honouring film.

An Audience With Kylie
Olly Alexander is this year’s UK entrant (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision is taking place in May following Swedish singer Loreen securing victory at last year’s show in Liverpool, which brought Sweden’s total wins to seven, tying the country with Ireland.

In May 2023, the UK came second last with London singer Mae Muller after it took on hosting the ceremony after Ukraine was unable due to the conflict.

This year, Years and Years lead singer and It’s A Sin actor Olly Alexander will be the British entrant

The Eurovision Song Contest will have the first semi-final on May 7 and the second semi-final on May 9.

The grand final is on May 11.