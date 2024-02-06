Sir Jim Ratcliffe joins Man Utd greats for Munich Air Disaster memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe joins Man Utd greats for Munich Air Disaster memorial service

By Press Association
Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (second right) attend the memorial service for the victims of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at Old Trafford, Manchester. Today is the 66th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, which claimed 23 lives, including eight players.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe was among those in attendance at the Munich Air Disaster memorial as he edges closer to becoming minority owner at Manchester United.

February 6 is a date indelibly marked in club history after the plane carrying Sir Matt Busby’s side crashed on its way back from a European Cup tie at Red Star Belgrade in 1958.

Eight players were among the 23 lives claimed in a tragedy that is remembered every year by all connected to United.

Ratcliffe was among those at Old Trafford on Tuesday afternoon for the 66th anniversary commemoration.

The billionaire is still awaiting his 25 per cent acquisition of the club to get the green light but he and his Ineos team have been a visible presence since the deal was announced on Christmas Eve.

Ratcliffe has visited United on several occasions, including January’s draw with Tottenham, and was joined at the ceremony by Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

The incoming minority owner arrived at the ceremony alongside Sir Alex Ferguson.

Munich Air Disaster Memorial Service – Old Trafford
Sir Alex Ferguson was also at the service (Martin Rickett/PA)

United greats Paddy Crerand and Brian Kidd were others in attendance, as were first-team manager Erik ten Hag and women’s team boss Marc Skinner.

The captains of those respective teams, Bruno Fernandes and Katie Zelem, were also among those at the fan-led service in the pouring rain.

Former player and assistant Mike Phelan represented the club at a separate memorial event at Manchesterplatz in Munich.

Outside Old Trafford, former club chaplain Rev John Boyers acted as master of ceremonies.

There were readings, songs from supporters and a minute’s silence at 3.04pm – the moment the plane crashed in 1958.

There was a further pause of remembrance for key figures around United that have died since the last Munich memorial.

Sir Bobby Charlton, a survivor of the crash, was among them following his death in October, as was former boss Sir Alex Ferguson’s wife Lady Cathy Ferguson. The United great looked touched as fans applauded her name.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Rev Boyers said: “Today is about a great sadness. We have remembered together a tragic chapter in the history of Manchester United.

“But the years after that tell of hope, and of glory that replaced despair and mourning.

“And in that next chapter of the United story after Munich, surely we find hope.

“I say to you again, remain hopeful for your club and its future.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is acquiring 25 per cent of the Class B shares held by the Glazer family (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 66th anniversary came a day after Ratcliffe’s deal to take a stake in United edged a step closer.

The billionaire is acquiring 25 per cent of the Class B shares held by the Glazer family – which carry 10 times the voting rights of Class A shares – as part of his investment.

Existing shareholders voted at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday to approve a special resolution, under which the Class B shares would not convert to Class A shares when they were transferred to Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe is also purchasing up to 25 per cent of Class A shares and investing 300million US dollars (£239m) into the club’s infrastructure. The deal is also subject to Premier League approval.

The Ineos chairman the first option to buy more Class B shares from the Glazers, should they decide to sell more.