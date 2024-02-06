Los Angeles records more than 300 mudslides during violent storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Los Angeles records more than 300 mudslides during violent storm

By Press Association
Firefighters look over damage from a large mudslide which occurred in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
Firefighters look over damage from a large mudslide which occurred in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said on Tuesday that crews had responded to 307 mudslides and that five buildings had been deemed uninhabitable since an atmospheric river-fuelled storm moved into the region over the weekend.

Despite the record-setting rain that has drenched the city and caused widespread flooding, there have been no storm-related deaths reported in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass said at a news conference.

The rain began to ease on Tuesday after bombarding Los Angeles with nearly half of its seasonal rainfall in just two days.

Although the rain was tapering off, forecasters warned of the ongoing threat of potentially deadly landslides.

“Angelenos should know that even though the rain may ease up a bit today, this storm continues. And that means we still need Angelenos to take precautions and to stay informed during this time,” the mayor said.

Most of Southern California remained under flood watches, and the weather service warned people to remain on high alert, as swollen and fast-moving creeks and rivers increase the risks of drowning and the need for swift-water rescues.

“This has truly been a historic storm for Los Angeles,” Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles-area bureau told reporters, noting that the city just recorded its third-wettest two-day stretch since recordkeeping began in the 1870s.

The storm plowed through Northern California over the weekend, killing three people who were crushed by falling trees before moving south and lingering. It was the second storm fuelled by an atmospheric river – a weather pattern made from plumes of moisture that can produce torrential amounts of rain – to hit the state in a matter of days.

On Monday, the storm pounded Los Angeles with rain, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety.

California Storms
A first responder stands at the top of a hill in the aftermath of a mudslide in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Near the Hollywood Hills, floodwaters carried mud, rocks and household objects downhill through Studio City, city officials said. Sixteen people were evacuated.

“It looks like a river that’s been here for years,” said Keki Mingus, whose neighbours’ homes were damaged. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Drake Livingston, who lives in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood, said: “We looked outside and there’s a foot-and-a-half of running water, and it starts seeping through the doors.”

City centre Los Angeles received nearly seven inches (18cm) of rain by Monday night, which was nearly half the yearly average of 14.25 inches (36cm). It was already the third-wettest two-day period since recordkeeping began in 1877, the service said.

The danger had not passed despite the expected dip in the rainfall, the weather service said.

“The ground is extremely saturated — supersaturated,” meteorologist Mr Cohen said at a news conference on Monday.

“It’s not able to hold any additional water before sliding. It’s not going to take much rain for additional landslides, mudslides, rockslides and other debris flows to occur.”

Rainfall amounts on Tuesday “are not going to be quite as heavy as they have been, but still with the ongoing flooding, any additional rain is not welcome,” National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec said early on Tuesday.

More showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, Mr Oravec said. “So it doesn’t look like it’s going to be totally in the clear probably until Thursday and into Friday.”

In the Los Angeles area, an evacuation order remained in place for some residents of a canyon area that was scarred by a 2022 fire. The area was at increased risk of mud and debris flows because the area was burned bare of brush and trees that could hold it back, authorities said.

Fires contributed to a tragic 2018 mudslide in Montecito that destroyed 130 homes and killed 23 people, making it one of the deadliest in California history.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that during this latest bout of bad weather, firefighters had dealt with more than 300 mudslides in addition to more than 100 reports of flooding and rescues of motorists stranded in vehicles on inundated roadways.

Shelters added beds for the city’s homeless population of nearly 75,000 people.