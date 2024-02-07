Annette Bening honoured as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Annette Bening honoured as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

By Press Association
Actor Annette Bening (Steven Senne/AP)
Actor Annette Bening (Steven Senne/AP)

Annette Bening, a two-time Golden Globe winner who recently received her fifth Oscar nomination, was feted on Tuesday with a raucous parade full of colourful costumes and drag performers as part of festivities honouring her as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2024 Woman of the Year.

The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organisation in the US and one of the oldest in the world.

Since 1951, it has bestowed this award annually on women “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment”. Other winners have included Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Coolidge.

APTOPIX People Hasty Pudding Bening
Actor Annette Bening, Hasty Pudding 2024 Woman of the Year(Steven Senne/AP)

As the parade made its way through Cambridge, Massachusetts, Bening, wearing a brown coat, hat and sunglasses, blew kisses to the crowd, and at point, was pecked on both cheeks by drag performers.

Benning, who will also be “roasted” on Tuesday night before attending a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 175th production, Heist Heist Baby, launched into a can can dance with several other people as the parade ended.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to honour Annette Bening in this milestone 175th anniversary year for the Hasty Pudding,” said Josh Hillers, the organisation’s president.

“Hot off her Oscars nomination for best actress, we’re excited to present her with the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry.”

Bening, who also has won a Screen Actors’ Guild Award and starred in The Grifters and American Beauty, earned her fifth Oscar nomination, this one for best actress, for playing the prickly long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the movie Nyad.

Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in Saltburn, Dunkirk, Eternals and The Banshees of Inisherin, is the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award. He will honoured on Friday night.