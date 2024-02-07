Lupita Nyong’o fights against alien invasion in A Quiet Place: Day One trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lupita Nyong’o fights against alien invasion in A Quiet Place: Day One trailer

By Press Association
Lupita Nyong’o stars in A Quiet Place: Day One (Suzan Moore/PA)
Lupita Nyong’o stars in A Quiet Place: Day One (Suzan Moore/PA)

Actress Lupita Nyong’o can be seen fighting to survive an alien invasion in the newly released trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One.

The 40-year-old, known for her roles in 12 Years A Slave (2013) and Us (2019), stars alongside Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn in the film.

The suspense-filled post-apocalyptic horror movie serves as a prequel to the films A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

The trailer begins with a shot of American actor John Krasinski, known for playing Jim in the US version of The Office, and who also directed the first two films, starring opposite his wife Emily Blunt.

Krasinski’s character Lee is on “Day 471” of the invasion before the scene flips to “Day 472” and the Abbott family is seen holding hands around a dinner table.

Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy, who played Emmett in A Quiet Place Part II, is then seen running and shouting before time moves backwards and Nyong’o is filmed walking a busy street on “Day 1”.

As she walks, beams of light flood the sky and before long, vehicles have been flipped over and Nyong’o tries to find refuge underneath a car.

The actress is also seen alongside actor Quinn, 30, in the trailer and in one part she watches on as a large bridge burns down.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Lupita Nyong’o attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

In segments, words pop up on the screen saying: “This summer. Discover why. Our world. Went quiet.”

The first two A Quiet Place films followed the Abbott family as they fought for survival in a world where most humans had been killed by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

The trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One suggests the film will follow a new set of characters at a time when the invasion first gripped the world.

The sci-fi horror film will be released to cinemas on June 28, according to Paramount Pictures.