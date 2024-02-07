Lupita Nyong’o fights against alien invasion in A Quiet Place: Day One trailer

Actress Lupita Nyong’o can be seen fighting to survive an alien invasion in the newly released trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One.

The 40-year-old, known for her roles in 12 Years A Slave (2013) and Us (2019), stars alongside Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn in the film.

The suspense-filled post-apocalyptic horror movie serves as a prequel to the films A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

The trailer begins with a shot of American actor John Krasinski, known for playing Jim in the US version of The Office, and who also directed the first two films, starring opposite his wife Emily Blunt.

Krasinski’s character Lee is on “Day 471” of the invasion before the scene flips to “Day 472” and the Abbott family is seen holding hands around a dinner table.

Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy, who played Emmett in A Quiet Place Part II, is then seen running and shouting before time moves backwards and Nyong’o is filmed walking a busy street on “Day 1”.

As she walks, beams of light flood the sky and before long, vehicles have been flipped over and Nyong’o tries to find refuge underneath a car.

The actress is also seen alongside actor Quinn, 30, in the trailer and in one part she watches on as a large bridge burns down.

Lupita Nyong’o attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

In segments, words pop up on the screen saying: “This summer. Discover why. Our world. Went quiet.”

The first two A Quiet Place films followed the Abbott family as they fought for survival in a world where most humans had been killed by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

The trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One suggests the film will follow a new set of characters at a time when the invasion first gripped the world.

The sci-fi horror film will be released to cinemas on June 28, according to Paramount Pictures.