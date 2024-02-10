King thanks public for ‘messages of support’ following cancer diagnosis

The King has spoken publicly for the first time since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis as he thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes”.

Charles said it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.

In a message to the public, Charles said: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments (Victoria Jones/PA)

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.

“Charles R.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, saying only that he has a “form of cancer”.

The message from the King (Buckingham Palace/PA)

He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for his benign enlarged prostate.

The Palace has called for the King’s privacy to be respected, especially during his treatment, but said he wanted to make his diagnosis public because of his long-running support for cancer charities.

A host of medical professionals from different groups have commended the King’s candour over his health.

Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, highlighted a 500% increase in people coming to the charity’s website for information and support in the week following the King’s announcement of his enlarged prostate condition in January.

If someone you care about has received a cancer diagnosis, you may wonder how to support them. We asked people living with cancer to share examples of what’s worked well for them. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ydhpNQktx6 — Maggie's Centres (@MaggiesCentres) February 7, 2024

The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

The Prince of Wales may step in to represent his father at an event, but no engagements are scheduled at the moment and the royal palaces will make arrangements if the need arises.

The King’s illness coincided with a hospital stay by the Princess of Wales, who underwent planned abdominal surgery.

The Princess Royal presented the Auld Alliance Trophy at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Earlier on Saturday, the Princess Royal attended the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and France.

Anne, who has been the patron of Scottish rugby since 1986, greeted players ahead of kick-off.

Scotland went on to lose 16-20 to France, despite dominating for much of the match.