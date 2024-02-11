Vast personal library of Charles Darwin uncovered for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vast personal library of Charles Darwin uncovered for the first time

By Press Association
The vast personal library of influential naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin is to be published in its entirety online for the first time.

Scientists said the collection – the majority of which was unknown or unpublished until now – shows the “extraordinary extent” of Mr Darwin’s research.

The 300-page catalogue will detail the personal library, which comprises 7,400 titles and 13,000 volumes.

A photograph (left) and an etching (right), combined to show the bookcases in Charles Darwin’s study (Darwin Online/PA)

Previous lists had only included 15% of the library, which includes books, pamphlets and journals on subjects such as biology, geology, philosophy, psychology and religion, as well as art, history and travel.

Among the items is also a German periodical containing the first known photograph of bacteria.

Most works are in English, although half were published in other languages including German, French, Italian, Spanish, Dutch and Danish.

The project – The Complete Work of Charles Darwin Online – spanned 18 years and its publication coincides with what would have been Mr Darwin’s 215th birthday.

It was led by Dr John van Wyhe at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Department of Biological Sciences.

He said: “This unprecedentedly detailed view of Darwin’s complete library allows one to appreciate more than ever that he was not an isolated figure working alone but an expert of his time building on the sophisticated science and studies and other knowledge of thousands of people.

“Indeed, the size and range of works in the library makes manifest the extraordinary extent of Darwin’s research into the work of others.”

The project also includes a virtual reconstruction of the library, with 9,300 links to copies of the work available for free.

Mr Darwin died in 1882 and an inventory of his home recorded more than 2,000 bound books.

Researchers used a 426-page, handwritten catalogue from 1875, comparing its abbreviated entries to reveal 440 unknown titles that were originally in the library.

Other sources includes lists of pamphlets, his reading notebooks, the diaries of his wife Emma Darwin, books given to the Cambridge Botany School in 1908 and 30 volumes of the Darwin Correspondence, a collection of letters that the biologist wrote to people across the world.